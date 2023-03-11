Terra 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45.96 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $298.99 million and $45.96 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00006249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004131 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 231,851,847 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

