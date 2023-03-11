Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Increased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 198.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Tesla by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.39.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $540,202,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,412,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,568,615,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $540,202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,412,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,568,615,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock worth $1,637,193,192. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $173.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.52. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

