Tether Achieves Market Capitalization of $72.80 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Tether token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion and $65.79 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00431978 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,930.35 or 0.29198897 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 73,141,766,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,074,498,292 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a digital currency that is pegged to the value of US dollar. It is issued by a centralized company called Tether and is used to minimize volatility in an investor’s portfolio. It is also widely accepted as a payment method and is supported on multiple blockchains. USDT is often used in conjunction with cryptocurrency debit cards and is popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for lending and borrowing. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is backed by reserves in cash and cash equivalents, allowing token holders to redeem their USDT for USD. Tether has also issued other stablecoins pegged to the value of other fiat currencies and commodities, such as the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

