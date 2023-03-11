TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) EVP Acquires $25,500.00 in Stock

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) EVP Matthew Sanderson purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 484,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,167. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
TETRA Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $414.29 million, a PE ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Institutional Trading of TETRA Technologies
TETRA Technologies Company Profile
TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.
Recommended Stories
