TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) EVP Acquires $25,500.00 in Stock

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) EVP Matthew Sanderson purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 484,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,167. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TETRA Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $414.29 million, a PE ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 283.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,051 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 94.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,868,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,751 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 72.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,388,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,300 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 68.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,595,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,095 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,064,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,604,000 after acquiring an additional 784,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

