TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the February 13th total of 492,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In related news, CEO Harlan F. Weisman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFFP. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $7.70.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

