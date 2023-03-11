The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Crypto Price Performance
CRCW remained flat at $0.21 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. Crypto has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.34.
Crypto Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crypto (CRCW)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.