The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crypto Price Performance

CRCW remained flat at $0.21 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. Crypto has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.34.

Crypto Company Profile

The Crypto Co provides consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm engaged in the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

