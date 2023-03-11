The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The Ensign Group worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $289,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 73,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,253 shares of company stock worth $1,846,841 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $87.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.04. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $99.52.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

