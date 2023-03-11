The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for SSE (LON:SSE)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,664 ($20.01) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,835 ($22.07) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,650 ($19.84) to GBX 1,950 ($23.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSE to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,825 ($21.95) to GBX 2,050 ($24.65) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SSE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,931.13 ($23.22).

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Price Performance

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,731.50 ($20.82) on Wednesday. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,405 ($16.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,748.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,722.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,676.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17.

SSE Cuts Dividend

SSE Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,989.90%.

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.