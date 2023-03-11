The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 13.6% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 262.9% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,543,000 after buying an additional 302,406 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 172.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,414 shares of company stock worth $4,941,689 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

