The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Update

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the February 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

L.S. Starrett Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of L.S. Starrett stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,717. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $83.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. L.S. Starrett has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

In related news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 3,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $33,132.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John C. Tripp sold 9,981 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $119,472.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,846 shares in the company, valued at $632,566.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,281 shares of company stock worth $189,295. 6.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in L.S. Starrett by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in L.S. Starrett by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 276,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 151,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in L.S. Starrett by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. It operates through North American and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes manufacturing and sales in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The International segment consists of all operations outside North America, primarily in Brazil, United Kingdom, and China.

