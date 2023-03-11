The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.82) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 56 ($0.67).
The Restaurant Group Stock Performance
RTN opened at GBX 38.46 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.20. The company has a market cap of £294.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,846.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.26. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 25.06 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.02 ($0.95). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.02.
About The Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
