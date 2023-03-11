The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 70.8% per year over the last three years.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Institutional Trading of The Swiss Helvetia Fund

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 29,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

