The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 70.8% per year over the last three years.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $9.50.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
