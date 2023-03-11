Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Insider William Bobbora Purchases 900 Shares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) insider William Bobbora purchased 900 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $14,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,372.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Bobbora also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

On Wednesday, March 8th, William Bobbora acquired 1,000 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $17,920.00.

Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance

TCBX opened at $16.25 on Friday. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54.

Third Coast Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $17.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.