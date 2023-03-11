Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Insider William Bobbora Purchases 900 Shares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) insider William Bobbora purchased 900 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $14,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,372.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
William Bobbora also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 8th, William Bobbora acquired 1,000 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $17,920.00.
Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance
TCBX opened at $16.25 on Friday. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stephens cut their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
