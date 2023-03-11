THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.50 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.52 billion.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO opened at $83.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day moving average is $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on THO shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 883.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.