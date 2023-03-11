Threshold Price Hits $0.0324 (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $324.14 million and $22.14 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010982 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00034562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00035434 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022089 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004768 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001511 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00225560 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,566.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003106 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,722,998,577.903399 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03321698 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $37,419,216.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

