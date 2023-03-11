Threshold Trading Down 21.5% Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $320.91 million and approximately $18.06 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00034570 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00035394 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022328 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004758 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001506 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00225230 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,585.15 or 0.99980510 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,722,998,577.903399 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03321698 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $37,419,216.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

