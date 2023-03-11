Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 22,238 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,238 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.89% of Axonics worth $31,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Axonics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Axonics in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Price Performance

AXNX stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

Insider Activity

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 13,425 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $820,938.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,466.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $820,938.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,466.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,861 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.