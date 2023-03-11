Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 550 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albemarle Trading Down 4.9 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

NYSE:ALB traded down $11.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.13. 2,619,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $172.78 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

