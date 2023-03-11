Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,390 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $887,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 426.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.19. 2,167,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,371. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.79.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

