Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $73,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.39. 218,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,149. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average of $69.82.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

