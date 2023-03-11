Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $893,093,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $64.36 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.91.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.