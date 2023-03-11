Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,267 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,990,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.36. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

