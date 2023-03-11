Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 198,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,970,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 33,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 31,224 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PII. Citigroup increased their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.52. 567,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,020. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $123.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes ORVs and snowmobile. The On Road segment involves the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

