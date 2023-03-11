Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,153 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,352 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Intel by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,551,231 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $39,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,731,771 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $147,708,000 after acquiring an additional 63,851 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Raymond James began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Intel Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.22. 65,187,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,112,312. The firm has a market cap of $112.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.