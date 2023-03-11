Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Down 30.0% in February

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO David E. Lazar purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,834.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $675,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

