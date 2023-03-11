Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the February 13th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Tivic Health Systems Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TIVC opened at $0.21 on Friday. Tivic Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

