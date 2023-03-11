Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Up 39.9% in February

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the February 13th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Tiziana Life Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of TLSA opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. Tiziana Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.38.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

