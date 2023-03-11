TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Up 59.4% in February

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TMC the metals Price Performance

TMCWW stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. TMC the metals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.



