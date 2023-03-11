TNC Coin Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TNC Coin has a market cap of $594.34 million and approximately $66,291.33 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.42 or 0.00433066 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,976.87 or 0.29272378 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000099 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/."



