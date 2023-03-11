Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Toll Brothers has increased its dividend by an average of 22.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Toll Brothers has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $2,170,865.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,940.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $2,170,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,940.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,825 shares of company stock worth $5,025,121 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading

