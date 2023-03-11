Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83-$4.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion.
Toro Trading Down 5.7 %
NYSE TTC opened at $109.29 on Friday. Toro has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.42.
Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on TTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.
In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,644.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Toro by 140.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Toro in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.
The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.
