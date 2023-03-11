Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Down 39.0% in February

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance
NTG stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $40.61.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -10,341.47%.
Institutional Trading of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.
