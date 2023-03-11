Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Down 39.0% in February

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

NTG stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -10,341.47%.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 46.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 675.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.