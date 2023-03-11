ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 477,900 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the February 13th total of 332,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ToughBuilt Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLT opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. ToughBuilt Industries has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $41.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ToughBuilt Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 63,175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 833.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 324,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

