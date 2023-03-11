TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD) Short Interest Update

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TradeUP Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 27,364 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 2.6% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 885,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TradeUP Acquisition alerts:

TradeUP Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPTD opened at $10.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. TradeUP Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

TradeUP Acquisition Company Profile

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TradeUP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TradeUP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.