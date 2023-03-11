Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $122.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.82.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.