Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,391 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 125.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 65.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $241.82 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

