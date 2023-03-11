Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,663 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,935,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,699,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.47. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $124.89.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

