Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 765 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 765 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 232,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,047,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 316,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,353. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $543.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $566.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

