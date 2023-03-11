Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $639,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at $255,060.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $639,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at $255,060.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John T. Treace sold 2,075 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $50,650.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,539,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,216,265.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504,915 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,885. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

