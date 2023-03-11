Tredegar Co. (TG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on April 1st

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Tredegar has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $379.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tredegar has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Tredegar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tredegar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tredegar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through the following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

