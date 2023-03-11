Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 5,185 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 1,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Tri City Bankshares Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03.

Get Tri City Bankshares alerts:

Tri City Bankshares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 4.78%. Tri City Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.36%.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The firm’s services include personal and businesses services. It also offers credit cards, loans, and investment services. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Oak Creek, WI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.