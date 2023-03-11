TRON Tops 1-Day Volume of $418.44 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and approximately $418.44 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006215 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004099 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001552 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,287,761,865 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

