Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trustmark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $225.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.87 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly purchased 1,500 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 33.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Trustmark by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trustmark by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.