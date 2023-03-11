Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 9,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

