UBS Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €26.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €45.40 ($48.30) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.60 ($41.06) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($39.36) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €20.42 ($21.72) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.02. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €18.58 ($19.77) and a 12-month high of €48.19 ($51.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,056.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.