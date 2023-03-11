UBS Group Boosts Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $82.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.89.
Henry Schein Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of HSIC stock opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.14. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,694,575. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 50,840 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.