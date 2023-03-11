UBS Group Boosts Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $82.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.14. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,694,575. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 50,840 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

