UBS Group Downgrades Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Puma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Puma from GBX 3,620 ($43.53) to GBX 3,180 ($38.24) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $864.25.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Trading Up 0.3 %

PUMSY stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. Puma has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $9.01.

Puma Company Profile

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.