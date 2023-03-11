UFO Gaming One Day Volume Hits $4.21 Million (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One UFO Gaming token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. UFO Gaming has a total market cap of $36.96 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming Token Profile

UFO Gaming’s launch date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

