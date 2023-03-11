Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $605.00 at DA Davidson

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $26.98 EPS.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $554.00.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $521.18 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $537.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $510.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 24.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

