Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $580.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $550.00 to $580.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $554.00.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $521.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $510.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.20. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $537.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 12.17%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 24.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $205,146,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

